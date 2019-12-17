Not so ho, ho, ho for Santa Claus everywhere

Dressing up as Santa Claus can earn the costume wearer a pretty penny or a mere tuppence depending on the region, according to a ranking of the 20 largest German cities and surrounding villages compiled by students at the Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI). Although some jolly gift-givers simply want to make children’s eyes shine or continue a popular tradition, their income may not have them laughing all the way to the bank.

Christmas ranking

While a costumed Santa Claus earns an average of EUR 88 in Düsseldorf, his counterpart in Dresden earns only EUR 58, according to the ranking. A Santa Claus in Hamburg earns EUR 72 regardless of private households, companies, clubs or day-care centres. However, the fees vary across the city, according to the analysis and depending on the post code. A Santa Claus earns EUR 79 in Meiendorf (postal code 22145), putting the town in third place ahead of Berlin with EUR 78.

Excellent source of income

This year, people in Hamburg plan to spend an average of EUR 474 on Christmas presents. Thus, lucrative extra income at the end of the year is often welcome. Alexander Zeitelhack, deputy dean of the BSBI, stressed the ideal aspect of the job. “Pocket money can become scarce especially at Christmas time. Seasonal part-time jobs like this are an excellent source of income. Unlike a job in an overcrowded restaurant, an appearance in a Christmas costume, for example, at a day-care centre or a party in a company creates Christmas cheer for all including the wearer of the costume.”

ys/pb

Sources and further information:

www.berlinsbi.com/de