Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: Trade and Finance. High-class shopping area in the city centre shown.
Weihnachtsmann-Darsteller © First Stage
17 December 2019 | Advent

Not so ho, ho, ho for Santa Claus everywhere

Fees fluctuate according to region - Hamburg in upper scale

Dressing up as Santa Claus can earn the costume wearer a pretty penny or a mere tuppence depending on the region, according to a ranking of the 20 largest German cities and surrounding villages compiled by students at the Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI). Although some jolly gift-givers simply want to make children’s eyes shine or continue a popular tradition, their income may not have them laughing all the way to the bank.

Christmas ranking

While a costumed Santa Claus earns an average of EUR 88 in Düsseldorf, his counterpart in Dresden earns only EUR 58, according to the ranking. A Santa Claus in Hamburg earns EUR 72 regardless of private households, companies, clubs or day-care centres. However, the fees vary across the city, according to the analysis and depending on the post code. A Santa Claus earns EUR 79 in Meiendorf (postal code 22145), putting the town in third place ahead of Berlin with EUR 78.

Excellent source of income

This year, people in Hamburg plan to spend an average of EUR 474 on Christmas presents. Thus, lucrative extra income at the end of the year is often welcome. Alexander Zeitelhack, deputy dean of the BSBI, stressed the ideal aspect of the job. “Pocket money can become scarce especially at Christmas time. Seasonal part-time jobs like this are an excellent source of income. Unlike a job in an overcrowded restaurant, an appearance in a Christmas costume, for example, at a day-care centre or a party in a company creates Christmas cheer for all including the wearer of the costume.”
ys/pb

Sources and further information:
www.berlinsbi.com/de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Plastikmüll - © colourbox.de
Climate Protection

Fight climate change and make something new

Illumination im Weltkulturerbe Speicherstadt - © HHLA / Engel & Gielen
Climate Protection

Historic Speicherstadt to run on eco-friendly lights from 2020

Zusammenarbeit zwischen Wissenschaft und Wirtschaft stärken - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Geheimtipp Hamburg
Funding

Hamburg boosts power of innovation among SMEs

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo