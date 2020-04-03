Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

03 April 2020 | Corona-Krise

Hanseatic utility suppliers offering discounts amid corona crisis

Proof of lower consumption induced by corona required

Hamburg Wasser and Hamburg Energie are offering all their commercial and business customers reduced monthly payments in response to changes in consumption caused by the corona crisis. However, consumers must prove that the change has been caused by corona.

Creative solutions

“If the actual consumption declines, the costs will also be lower. It would be acceptable and helpful for both parties to make appropriate, reduced advance and down payments,” said Jens Kerstan, Senator for the Environment and Energy. The invoiced amounts can be added to the next annual account statement in case of hardship. Schools and daycare centres can apply to the Stadtreinigung Hamburg for a two-month suspension or less frequent waste collection from April 1. Customers of Wärme Hamburg can avail of reduced, monthly advance payments temporarily in certain cases.
Sources and further information:
www.hamburg.de
www.hamburgenergie.de
www.hamburgwasser.de
www.stadtreinigung.hamburg
www.waerme.hamburg

Contact the following in the event of queries:

Hamburg Energie/Energy
040 3344 1010 or kundenservice@hamburgenergie.de

Hamburg Wasser/Water
040 7888 2222 or servicecenter@hamburgwasser.de

Stadtreinigung Hamburg/Waste
040 25760

Wärme Hamburg/Heat
040 6396 7755 or info@waerme.hamburg

