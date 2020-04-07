Great demand for Hamburg's Corona Emergency Aid

Around 32,000 applications for Hamburg’s Corona Emergency Aid (HCS) have been submitted and processed since the service began on March 30, 2020, the Hamburg Investment and Development Bank (IFB) said Monday (April 6, 2020). Payments began on April 2, 2020. Companies with up to 250 employees as well as solo self-employed and freelancers can submit applications for HCS.

Employers urged to grant tax-free bonuses

Employers can pay their employees up to EUR 1,500 free of tax fee and social security levies in addition to their wages. A corresponding decree by the German Ministry of Finance is expected to take effect in the next days. Dr. Melanie Leonhard, Senator for Labour and Dr. Andreas Dressel, Senator for Finance, have urged companies to make use of it. “All those who are currently making a greater contribution deserve recognition in both words and deeds,” said Dressel on Monday. “The German Ministry of Finance has created an effective incentive for companies with this decree to provide additional support for their ‘corona heroes’ who are doing extraordinary work in the current situation.”

Grants of EUR 2,500 to EUR 30,000

The aid, provided provided by Hamburg’s senate, consists of state and federal funding and foresees subsidies ranging from EUR 2,500 to EUR 30,000 for companies and institutions impacted by the corona crisis depending on their size and the extent of the liquidity shortfalls. The IFB website gives an overview of the application process and details of the programme. A video by Hamburg Invest shows applicants how to fill out the application form.

