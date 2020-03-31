Apply now for corona emergency aid

The first companies have applied for Hamburg’s corona emergency aid for SMEs and solo self-employed persons after application forms were made available on the website of the Hamburgische Investitions- und Förderbank IFB on late Monday (March 30, 2020).

This comes after technical delays earlier Monday had prompted Dr. Andreas Dressel, Senator for Finance, and Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, Transport and Innovation, to request understanding. In view of the huge volume of expected applications, the combination of federal and state aid and the entirely digital application procedure, preparations had taken longer than planned. “We assure all applicants that the delay will not result in a blank cheque, there is enough money.” Applications can be submitted until the end of May 2020.

Online applications only

The online application form for the Hamburg Corona Immediate Aid (HCS) is available on https://www.ifbhh.de. The link contains the most important details of the programme and application process, which is fully electronic. Applications cannot be sent by post, email or in person. IFB Hamburg is expecting a large volume of applications and is doing everything possible to guarantee swift processing and payment of the aid. The IFB website outlines the details required for the application.

The following attachments should accompany the application:

1. Amount of commercial rent including related costs (in Euros)

2. Total operating costs per month (without rent) (in Euros)

3. Net sales from 01.12.2019 – 29.02.2020 (in Euros)

4. Net sales in March 2020 (in Euros)

The telephone hotline for HCS is 040 42828-1500. Those interested can also register here for the IFB Corona Infomail Newsletter to keep up to date with the measures in Hamburg’s protective shield via IFB Hamburg.

Corona Emergency Aid in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region:

Corona Emergency Aid Lower Saxony and Lower Saxony Liquidity Loan Corona NBank (Lower Saxony)

Corona Emergency Aid Programme Schleswig-Holstein IB.SH (Schleswig-Holstein)

Corona Emergency Aid Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania LFI-MV (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania)

Securing liquidity

The Hamburg protective shield prioritises liquidity and avoiding insolvency. On behalf of Hamburg, the Hamburg Investment and Development Bank IFB is offering its own support measures including emergency aid and loans to supplement those of the German government and KfW.

kk/pb

Sources and further information:

www.ifbhh.de

www.fb.hamburg.de

www.hamburg.de/bwvi