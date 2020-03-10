Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg News: Tourism - one of the highlight events: the event Blue Port is shown with Elbphilharmonie during night time.
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Roberto Kai Hegeler
10 March 2020 | Tourism

Travel sustainably with the "Hamburg Card Green"

Get discounts with HHT's new digital card on sustainable offers

Hamburg Tourismus GmbH (HHT) has developed the digital Hamburg Card Green for sustainable visits to Hamburg. Tourists and residents pay from EUR 10.50 for free travel on HVV. Discounts of up to 30 per cent are available on around 40 offers in retail, the leisure sector and catering.

Sustainable, resource-saving card

The participating companies focus on ecological, economic and social sustainability are making a contribution to Hamburg’s future. The Hamburg Card Green promotes and raises awareness of these companies among residents and tourists. The card is available on the “Hamburg Erleben & Sparen” app.

Participating companies

Transparency and credibility are key aspects of the concept. The participating companies grant discounts and provide information about sustainability and how to make their own everyday lives more sustainable. Purchasers of the Hamburg Card Green can donate EUR 1 to the non-profit organisation Das Geld hängt an den Bäumen, which supports regional, social and sustainable projects. All partners, services, discounts and prices can be found on hhcard.de/green #sustainable enthusiasm.
js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:
www.marketing.hamburg.de
www.hamburg-tourism.de
www.dasgeldhaengtandenbaeumen.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Handelskammer Hamburg fordert Sonderfonds für Hamburger Unternehmen - © Handelskammer Hamburg/Daniel Sumesgutner
Standort

Corona putting Hamburg-based companies in jeopardy

Hamburg - © Yvonne Scheller
Commerce

Coronavirus - response from Hamburg business

Corona Virus - © Unsplash/CDC
Health

Hamburg's "meinRezept.online" develops Corona self-test for home use

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo