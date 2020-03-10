Travel sustainably with the "Hamburg Card Green"

Hamburg Tourismus GmbH (HHT) has developed the digital Hamburg Card Green for sustainable visits to Hamburg. Tourists and residents pay from EUR 10.50 for free travel on HVV. Discounts of up to 30 per cent are available on around 40 offers in retail, the leisure sector and catering.

Sustainable, resource-saving card

The participating companies focus on ecological, economic and social sustainability are making a contribution to Hamburg’s future. The Hamburg Card Green promotes and raises awareness of these companies among residents and tourists. The card is available on the “Hamburg Erleben & Sparen” app.

Participating companies

Transparency and credibility are key aspects of the concept. The participating companies grant discounts and provide information about sustainability and how to make their own everyday lives more sustainable. Purchasers of the Hamburg Card Green can donate EUR 1 to the non-profit organisation Das Geld hängt an den Bäumen, which supports regional, social and sustainable projects. All partners, services, discounts and prices can be found on hhcard.de/green #sustainable enthusiasm.

js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.marketing.hamburg.de

www.hamburg-tourism.de

www.dasgeldhaengtandenbaeumen.de