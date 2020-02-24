Enthusiasm for Hamburg unabated

Hamburg’s tourism sector has reported a 6.2 per cent increase in overnight stays (15.4 million) last year, according to the Northern Statistics Office. Hamburg Tourismus GmbH can also look back on record corporate results with a 16 per cent growth in turnover driven mainly by reorientation including a new sales and digital strategy. The company has forecast growth of 3 to 5 per cent this year, according to an announcement Thursday (February 20, 2020).

Sustainable growth

“We want to shape tourism growth so that it continues to contribute to the quality of life in Hamburg. We are delighted to note that approval of tourism is high in Hamburg,” said Dr. Torsten Sevecke, State Councillor in the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation and Chairman of Hamburg Tourismus GmbH’s Supervisory Board. A total of 7.6 million guests ensured a record 15.4 million overnight stays or growth of 6.2 per cent and 898,000 additional overnight stays over 2018. Ten new hotels mean 1,700 rooms, said the Northern Statistics Office. Hotel companies in Hamburg achieved an average annual room occupancy rate of 77.2 per cent.

Hamburg – popular travel destination

Domestic overnight stays i.e. by people in Germany grew 6.4 per cent while those by foreigners rose 5.6 per cent. Last year, Hamburg’s key foreign tourist markets remained unchanged over 2018. Hamburg recorded 422,800 overnight stays from Denmark (+7.7 per cent), 382,000 from Switzerland (+2.6 per cent) and 350,000 from Britain (+1.5 per cent). Hamburg’s “popularity”:https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/tourism/hamburgs-attractiveness-tourism-location-unabated/ is also growing among Swedes with an 18 per cent increase in overnight stays mainly due to changed travel behaviour as more and more Swedes are opting to travel long distances by train.

Digital City Card

The Hamburg Card Green card with prices starting from EUR 10.50 is making for more “sustainable visits”:https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/tourism/hamburg-tourismus-presents-ideas-sustainable-urban-tourism/ to the city. Tourists and residents of Hamburg residents can use public transport and choose from around 40 sustainable shopping, leisure and catering offers and save up to 30 per cent. Discounts are available via the Hamburg Card Green, for instance, on e-bikes from Erfahre Hamburg, the Froindlichst vegan restaurant or Captain Svenson’s fair fashion. The new offer is available on the “Hamburg – Erleben & Sparen” app.

Prospects for 2020

This year will see the CCH Congress Center Hamburg open in August and hopes of new impetus are high. Other highlights include the launch of Harry Potter at the Theater am Großmarkt in March, which is also likely to draw huge numbers of the young wizard’s fans to the city.

