HAW Hamburg organising “Climate 2020” online conference

The Research and Transfer Centre at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (HAW Hamburg) is preparing to host the online “Climate 2020” conference from March 23-30 under the theme of “Integration of Reduction and Adaptation Initiatives for Improved Management of Climate Change and its Impacts”. The virtual event provides free 24/7 access to scientific articles, climate projects and online courses. The conference, held under the auspices of Dr. Gerd Müller, German Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, and Dr. Peter Tschentscher, Mayor of Hamburg, will serve as a “platform for talks worldwide”.

Open access to seal knowledge gaps

The unconventional conference hopes to help achieve the U.N.’s Sustainability Goal 13 i.e. taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Prof. Dr. Walter Leal, Head of the Research and Transfer Centre “Sustainability and Climate Impact Management” at HAW Hamburg, said: “Climate 2020 offers an opportunity to spread unlimited knowledge to all those who want to learn more about climate change and its effects. The innovative open access helps to reach a large number of delegates.” The climate-neutral conference aims to set an example by compensating for all CO2 emissions, the university said.

Projects, live webinars and podcasts

Climate 2020 givse young scientists all over the world an opportunity to present their own research. The conference also provides information about concrete projects initiatives, funding and opportunities for co-operation. The virtual event features live webinars and a special podcast entitled “Climate Chats”. Those interested can register for the conference now before the “virtual doors” open in March.

