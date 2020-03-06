The 17th Hamburg Offshore Wind Conference (HOW) gets underway on April 7-8, 2020 at the Empire Riverside Hotel hosted by DNV GL and the Hamburg Renewable Energy Cluster under the theme of “Ready for take off – The global offshore upswing. This comes against the offshore sector’s growing importance as a pillar of an increasingly renewable and dependent energy system, experts say. More and more German companies are discovering markets in North and South America as well as Asia.

Driving forward wind energy

Gunnar Groebler, Vattenfall’s Senior Vice President Business Area Wind, remarked: “The year 2020 is important for the offshore wind sector in Europe. Offshore wind energy will play a key role in the decarbonisation of our continent as part of the European Green Deal proposed by the European Commission, which plans a total capacity of up to 450 gigawatts by 2050. Germany has to take measures swiftly to meet the goal of 20 gigawatt for 2030 and to expand the offshore wind energy beyond that year. This includes a concept for the appropriate integration of green electricity generated at sea into a largely decarbonized energy and economic system.” Groebler became president of WindEurope last year.

Expert panels and talks

A panel discussion, presented by Daniel Münter, will feature Groebler, Prof. Dr. Hermann Held, Cluster of Excellence Climate Research University of Hamburg, and Prof. Dr. Claudia Kemfert, DIW Berlin. The agenda also foresees a talk on the transition of wind farms from high to the lower remuneration level of the compression model, a session on German global companies, presentations on the Offshore Connection and hydrogen, and the second Offshore Innovation Award. The keynote speakers include representatives such as Andreas Nauen, CEO Offshore Business, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Achim Berge Olsen, COO, WPD.

Renewable Energies Hamburg

Around 200 companies including manufacturers, project developers, investors and research institutes are involved in the Hamburg Renewable Energy Industry Network. Key projects involving the Cluster Erneuerbare Energien Hamburg include the “Norddeutsche EnergieWende 4.0” financed by the German Ministry of Economics and Energy and the EU Interreg project “Northern Connections”.

DNV GL in renewable energy sector

DNV GL provides globally recognised audit and consultancy services along the entire energy value chain including renewable energy and energy management. “The company’s services cover the onshore and offshore wind power, solar power generation, conventional power generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, sustainable energy use and energy markets, to laws and regulations. The company’s experts help customers worldwide to provide secure, reliable, efficient and sustainable energy supply.”

