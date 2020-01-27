Sustainable logistics solution for last mile

A new concept for intelligent parcel deliveries along the last mile was presented Friday (January 24, 2020). This comes against the backdrop of 100 million parcels that are delivered in Hamburg alone every year. Around 3.8 billion parcels are delivered throughout Germany per annum. This highlights the need for emission-free, sustainable deliveries. Under the new intelligent district logistics solutions concept, a large volume of parcel will be delivered decentrally from micro hubs. Commenting on the new logisitics solution, Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, said: “Micro hubs in inner-city or residential locations form an important part of this concept. Parcels are delivered from there to the end customer using cargo bikes and other innovative delivery concepts. This will reduce the burden of noise, traffic volume and emissions for the citizens.”

Suitable micro-hub locations

Hamburg Invest commissioned the Hanseatic Transport Consultancy with a feasibility study entitled “Micro-hub Locations in Hamburg” on behalf of the Ministry of Economics, Transport and Innovation. The study identifies potential locations for micro-hubs and presents them on Hamburg Invest’s new web page. “We are creating added value for Hamburg as a business location with the online micro-hub platform. It offers a good, transparent overview of potential locations in Hamburg for courier, express and parcel services, as well as for the property sector,” said Dr. Rolf Strittmatter, Managing Director of Hamburg Invest. The Digital Hub Logistics networks companies, start-ups, research and education to link ideas for urban mobility. A mobile station Neue Mitte Altona is a good example of future mobility. The plans foresee an integrated a micro-hub there in the long term.

Climate-friendly parcel deliveries

“Micro-hubs bundle delivery traffic and the number of delivery vehicles is decreasing,” Westhagemann added. Double parking is reduced, the traffic flows better and there is less congestion. An estimated 150 to 200 micro-hubs are needed in central Hamburg for the parcel sector alone.

