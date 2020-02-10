Shipcloud joins Hamburg's Digital Hub Logistics

The Hamburg-based company Shipcloud, one of Germany’s leading shipping service providers, has become the largest single tenant in the Digital Hub Logistics Hamburg after moving into an entire floor in the historic Speicherstadt in December. Founded in 2018, the hub now houses 43 start-ups and companies including market leaders, SMEs and start-ups, as well as representatives of science, research and further education. The hub has been co-operating with the Artifical Intelligence Center Hamburg (ARIC) e. V. since early February.

Cloud-based logistics software for e-commerce

The network of the Digital Hub Logistics Hamburg includes more than 70 start-ups from the U.S., India, Singapore and Scandinavia. “We find not only sufficient space for new employees and ideas here in Digital Hub Logistics Hamburg’s environment, but also good neighbourly connections to other innovative companies in the logistics sector,” said Stefan Hollmann, Managing Director of Shipcloud. Founded in 2013 by Hollmann and Claus Fahlbusch, the company develops cloud-based logistics software for online retailers linking them directly to major parcel service providers. Shipcloud won the German Excellence Prize 2018 and the Gründergeist der Hamburger Wirtschaftsjunioren in 2015 for this idea.

AI-based solutions gaining importance

Commenting on the collaboration with ARIC e. V., Johannes Berg, Managing Director of Digital Hub Logistics GmbH, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of requests from logisticians about artificial intelligence. Through this co-operation, we hope to be able to respond better to the large number of enquiries in terms of content.” The hub’s multilingual start-up ecosystem includes, for instance, Cargonexx (AI-based transport network), NautilusLog (digital logbook) and Floatility (e-scooter sharing). The Hanseatic Blockchain Innovations (Hansebloc) research project for logistics and supply chain management is located in the Speicherstadt.

sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.shipcloud.io

www.digitalhublogistics.hamburg

www.deutscherexzellenzpreis.de