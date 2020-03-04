Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

04 March 2020 | Mobility

MOIA to expand business area in Hamburg

E-fleet to grow to 500 vehicle - ride-sharing to serve 1 million residents in future

The ride-sharing service MOIA, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group, is to expand its business area in Hamburg by around 50 per cent, a press release said Wednesday (February 26, 2020). This will allow it to serve two thirds of Hamburg’s residential area and make the service available to over 1 million residents. The company will supplement existing mobility offers on the outskirts of Hamburg. The expansion indicates the success of the service launched last April.

More depots planned

The expansion of the business area will be on a trial basis. “We are in the middle of building Europe’s biggest fully electric ride-pooling service. We already have 330 vehicles on the road and will continue to expand the fleet. We are planning additional depots to this end,”, said Robert Henrich, Manging Director of MOIA. The service will be available in Rissen, Lurup, Schnelsen, Volksdorf and Jenfeld in future making MOIA the largest sharing offer in Hamburg.

MOIA to reduce empty runs

Henrich also announced more B2B collaborations and business model “to increase the use of the vehicles beyond rush hours”. MOIA launched a so-called voucher portal in February allowing B2B companies to book vouchers for trips and pass them onto their employees and customers. MOIA has transported more than 1.6 million passengers since its launch, the company said. The fleet has been expanded from 100 vehicles initially to 330 vehicles at present. Around 500 shuttle buses will be in operation by late 2020. The service operates two depots in Groß Borstel and Horn. The company hopes to reduce individual car traffic and use the existing infrastructure more efficiently. The mobility-on-demand service is part of Hamburg’s strategy in the run-up to the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress ), which the city is hosting next year.
