The Hamburg-based Frischepost online farm shop is offering discounts on fruit and vegetables, dairy products, beverages and drugstore items i.e. toilet paper until the crisis surrounding the coronavirus situation has calmed down, a press release said Friday (March 13.3.2020). The company’s increased social commitment come against the spread of the coronavirus, which is forcing more and more people across Hamburg to stay at home, to work in home offices and to avoid places where people gather. The company has urged people not to panic buy. “You should only order as much as you need at present. We deliver mostly fresh products,” said an employee. Anything can be reordered at any time – even hygiene products, which are currently in high demand, the company told Hamburg News.

#flattenthecurve movement

Frischepost is part of the #flattenthecurve movement to slow down the number of new infections per day. The spread of the coronanvirus has prompted restrictions on everyday life in Hamburg and all over the world. Frischepost is foregoing 10 per cent of sales to show social responsibility and help uphold essential suppies of food. “We want to set an example and are now supplying our customers with healthy food at reduced prices. And not just once, but until the situation surrounding the coronavirus has eased. Our flattenthecurve vouchers give consumers a 10 per cent discount on every order of fresh food,” said Eva Neugebauer, joint Managing Director of Frischepost.