18 December 2019 | Industry

Billbrookkreis focusing on forward-looking issues

Event with economics senator highlights challenges facing industry in east Hamburg

Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, discussed key, forward-looking issues facing industry particularly in east Hamburg at a meeting of the Billbrookkreis association on December 9. The association is not unknown in Hamburg and is holding ongoing talks with the senate about developing the Billbrook/Rothenburgsort industrial estate.

1,000 companies on site

The Billbrook/Rothenburgsort industrial estate is the second largest in Hamburg and the largest connected economic area in Europe. It is home to around 1,000 companies with 22,000 employees in a wide range of industries – from freight forwarding and supply, construction and chemicals to wholesale and mechanical engineering. Transport links make it easy for workers to reach the city centre area making the area increasingly attractive to urban planners. The development of east Hamburg will play a key role in Hamburg’s future viability, Westhagemann noted.

Energy transition and logistics

During the meeting, Westhagemann addressed topics including infrastructure projects, the energy transition, dealing with climate change, heavy goods traffic, developing logistics and digitization. In May 2018, the Billbrookkreis and the Chamber of Commerce briefed its members about network operators’ efforts to expand broadband in the area.

Potential of hydrogen

The event in early December also focused on hydrogen, which is a “close to my heart”, said Westhagemnan. Parts of Asia have discovered hydrogen as the energy carrier of the future and have already come up with far-reaching practical solutions. “We must advance the issue here,” he added and indicated several related projects and plans in Hamburg.

Bernhard Jurasch vom Billbrookkreis und Senator Michael Westhagemann
© Public Address/Mirko Hannemann

Largest industrial location in Germany

Hamburg is Germany’s largest industrial location with 120,000 employees. Industry in Hamburg faces huge challenges due to energy requirements and CO2 emissions. To this end, Torsten Sevecke, the State Councillor for Ports, Innovation and the Economics, is to act as industry co-ordinator and ensure that industrial interests are accounted for in Hamburg’s overall development.
kk/pb

Source and further information:
www.billbrookkreis.de

