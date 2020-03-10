Trendy e-sports gaining clout

Global sales in e-sports have soared from USD 130 million in 2012 to USD 865 million in 2018, according to a 2020 analysis by Statista. Experts expect huge growth across the industry in the coming years with turnover of USD 1.79 billion forecast for 2022.

Sell-out “League of Legends” tournaments

Enthusiastic fans saw visitor numbers to the Intel Extreme Masters World Championship in Katowice, Poland swell to 174,00 compared to 85,000 concertgoers at Rock am Ring in 2019. Tickets to a League of Legends sold out in four minutes compared to ten minutes for concert tickets by singer Adele. Such keen interest is fuelling the attractiveness of e-sports for advertising and sponsorship by renowned brands.

Well-known companies backing industry

Agencies are also finding more creative ways of presenting their customers in the right light amid growing numbers of fans. The Hamburg-based agency OMG Fuse has created a

platform for HP, the U.S. multinational information technology company, with OMEN Academy. Launched in 2018, the platform promotes e-sports among youths in Germany and has its own tournament called the OMEN series.

U.S. tech giants on board