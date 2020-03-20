Couch by: Boat instead of home office (SXSW)

Digitalisation gaining pace amid the corona crisis. Yet, working from home places demands on many entrepreneurs. But for Maren and Matthias Wagener, who are members of Hamburg’s delegation to the South by Southwest festival, home or boat office is natural. A few years ago, the couple swopped their office in Hamburg for a catamaran, which is now both their office and home. Their digital company, Vast Forward, and all the employees work remotely. Maren and Matthias explain how this works:

The German delegation including Hamburg Marketing, Hamburg Invest and the private initiative Hamburg Startups, remains undeterred by the cancellation of the 2020 South by Southwest festival.

Join us on #couchbycouchwest and seize the excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge and network digitally. Meet some of our exciting speakers. Learn more about their background, expertise, stories and future projects. And get some insights on current trends, including thoughts on the impact of Coronavirus. Which effects are already noticeable? These issues are being discussed by the collaborative network on all major social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin. All other members of the worldwide SXSW community are invited to send their own content from the couch and network under the hashtag.

sb/pb