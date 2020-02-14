Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
Health Innovation Port © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Geheimtipp Hamburg
14 February 2020 | Start-up Scene

Pitch day for medical technology start-ups announced

Start-ups to pitch business ideas to investors on February 19, 2020

Ten start-ups in the medical technology sector will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas on digital health and artificial intelligence to investors and corporates on February 19, 2020 in the”‘Dräger Garage” in Lübeck.

Data protection in health sector

The main focus of the sixth MedTech Day is on data and privacy in the health care sector. The Health Innovation Port (HIP) is partner to this year’s event, initiated by the High-Tech Gründerfonds, the B. Braun Foundation and the Techniker Krankenkasse health insurer.

Health Innovation Port

The Health Innovation Port (HIP) brings together start-ups and major players in the health sector to shape the future of health care. HIP promotes closer links across the industry to drive innovation and promote the digital health market. Fledgling companies gain access to this network, acquire know-how and interact with industry players.
js/pb

Sources and further innovation:
www.healthinnovationport.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Proptech Hausgold zieht positive Bilanz 2019 - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Christian O.Bruch
Start-ups

Hausgold doubles turnover in 2019

© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Andreas Vallbracht
Annual Report

Record results for Hamburg Invest

Hamburg Care Compass - © Agence Olloweb/Unsplash
Health Care

Find a nursing home with the "Hamburg Care Compass"

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo