Pitch day for medical technology start-ups announced

Ten start-ups in the medical technology sector will have an opportunity to pitch their ideas on digital health and artificial intelligence to investors and corporates on February 19, 2020 in the”‘Dräger Garage” in Lübeck.

Data protection in health sector

The main focus of the sixth MedTech Day is on data and privacy in the health care sector. The Health Innovation Port (HIP) is partner to this year’s event, initiated by the High-Tech Gründerfonds, the B. Braun Foundation and the Techniker Krankenkasse health insurer.

Health Innovation Port

The Health Innovation Port (HIP) brings together start-ups and major players in the health sector to shape the future of health care. HIP promotes closer links across the industry to drive innovation and promote the digital health market. Fledgling companies gain access to this network, acquire know-how and interact with industry players.

