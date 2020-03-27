Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Michael Zapf
27 March 2020 | Coronavirus

New ONE Hamburg TV channel gives culture a stage

Culture streamed lived to your living room despite corona

Geheimtipp Hamburg and Redpinata GmbH have launched the new project ONE Hamburg TV to allow residents to stay abreast of Hamburg’s diverse cultural events and in solidarity with service providers. All kind of restrictions are in place until late April amid the coronavirus crisis. Events have been cancelled and tourist attractions in Hamburg have shut their doors for the time being.

Giving cultural life a stage

 “We want to give people the stage they have lost for the time being – and at least digitally network the city with each other,” said Jan Traupe of Geheimtipp Hamburg and ONE Hamburg. Digital and virus-free, ONE brings life in Hamburg to dwellers at home. The social TV channel is available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and www.one-hh.de. Follow livestream* panel discussions, interviews, concerts, tourist attractions from the comfort of your sofa.
rr/js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.geheimtipphamburg.de
www.redpinata.com

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
© Foto: www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Geheimtipp Hamburg
Corona Crisis

North German metal and electrical industry agree tariff package

© Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE)
Coronavirus

Medical students urged to join fight against corona

Gründerinnen und Geschäftsführerinnen Linda Ahrens und Tina Spiessmacher - © Unown
Funding

Unown joins IFB funding programme

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo