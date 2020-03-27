New ONE Hamburg TV channel gives culture a stage

Geheimtipp Hamburg and Redpinata GmbH have launched the new project ONE Hamburg TV to allow residents to stay abreast of Hamburg’s diverse cultural events and in solidarity with service providers. All kind of restrictions are in place until late April amid the coronavirus crisis. Events have been cancelled and tourist attractions in Hamburg have shut their doors for the time being.

Giving cultural life a stage

“We want to give people the stage they have lost for the time being – and at least digitally network the city with each other,” said Jan Traupe of Geheimtipp Hamburg and ONE Hamburg. Digital and virus-free, ONE brings life in Hamburg to dwellers at home. The social TV channel is available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and www.one-hh.de. Follow livestream* panel discussions, interviews, concerts, tourist attractions from the comfort of your sofa.

