No shutdown for art as Hamburg's artists gear up

Many cultural and creative workers are reaching their limits amid the corona pandemic and its reverberations across Hamburg’s cultural scene. Several key players in the sector are gearing up to prevent cultural diversity from vanishing.

#keinerkommt #noonecomes – everyone joins

The MenscHHamburg association is preparing to host a so-called non-festival under the #noonecomes – everyone joins” theme in support of private theatres, music stages, the film industry and clubs on May 12, 2020. “Crazy times call for crazy ideas to make the crisis more bearable and so we are promoting a festival that does not exist – with artists who are not coming for donations – with creativity and humour,” said the initiator Lars Meier, Board Member of MenscHHamburg e.V. and Managing Director of Gute Leude Fabrik. The participating stars will announce their “non-appearance” in social media and call for donations. Tickets cost EUR 22 each and will go towards Hamburg’s cultural scene.

Hamburger Kreativgesellschaft

The Hamburg Kreativgesellschaft has set up a telephone hotline for the self-employed and creative workers with advice about the German government’s aid and that provided by Hamburg and various collecting societies. It also gives an overview of the impact of the corona crisis on the cultural and creative industries. The Hamburger Kreativgesellschaft is also offering online services such as digital lunch dates and advice sessions.

“No shutdown for art” – grant for artists

Under the theme of “No shutdown for art”, the Hamburgische Kulturstiftung and other foundations have raised over EUR 400,000 in donations for independent young artists struggling to survive the corona crisis. “Art will find its way even when stay at home! We need culture now more than ever in these deeply disturbing times,” said Gesa Engelschall, Managing Director of the Hamburgischen Kulturstiftung.

#safeandsound – bring the Elphilharmonie to living rooms

Concert halls all over Europe have had to shut their doors and are instead opening their archives as part of an initiative by the European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO). A new, live-recording from a different European concert hall is featured every evening. The Elbphilharmonie is also taking part with the #elphiathome performances and is offering virtual tours of the concert hall and videos of “Elbphilharmonie Sessions”.

We Stream – streams from clubs in Hamburg

The club scene is also showing solidarity with people in quarantine all over the world by bringing big digital clubs to living rooms. The United We Stream Hamburg streams kicked-off on events on Saturday (April 4, 2020) and will feature other clubs’ streams later e.g. Anderswelt, Astra Stube, Docks/Prinzenbar, Freundlich + Kompetent, Fundbaeuro, Gängeviertel, Golden Pudel Club, Hafenklang, Chief Brody, Knust, Mojo Club, Molotow, Monkeys Club, Nochtspeicher/Nochtwache, PAL, Stellwerk, MS Stubnitz, Südpol, Uebel & Gefährlich, Waagenbau.

S. O. S. – Save our Sounds

The Clubkombinat e.V. and the Hamburger Clubstiftung have launched the S. O. S. -Save our Sounds-themed fundraising campaign to help clubs clubs and promoters. The first payments to clubs hit by the crisis were made on March 31, 2020. The second fundraising phase lasts until late April. Applications can be submitted now for the aid. The campaign is linked to live stream DJ sets and “phantom concerts” by various clubs and institutions in Hamburg.

Support your local musician – #musicsupportHH

The pioneering, non-profit association RockCity Hamburg e.V. serves as a hub for musicians on all levels across Hamburg. It has recently launched a large-scale appeal for donations, which will go towards musicians suffering from cancellations and now facing emergencies amid the corona crisis.

