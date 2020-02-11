Hamburg-based AI centre co-operating with Estonia

The Artificial Intelligence Center Hamburg (ARIC) and the Estonian business development agency Enterprise Estonia signed a a declaration of intent on Tuesday (February 4, 2020) sealing closer collaboration in the AI and digitization sectors. Corinna Nienstedt, Head of the State Office of the Senate Chancellery and Marten Kaevats, Estonia’s Chief Digital Officer, signed the letter during the “AI, Government and Society – Towards an Estonian German Partnership on AI” event in Hamburg’s Dockland.

Estonia pioneering digitalisation

“Estonia is a global pioneer and shows how digital technologies can be used in people’s best interest,” said Christian Pfromm, Hamburg’s Chief Digital Officer. The co-operation between ARIC Hamburg and Enterprise Estonia is an opportunity to identify application areas for AI and to use the technology in business and science. The co-operation will serve as a bridge between the two countries and assist companies, universities and institutions with AI-related work on digital solutions in terms of contacts, resources and expertise.

99 per cent of government services online

Estonia is considered one of Europe’s most advanced countries in terms of digitization and ranked eighth in the European Commission’s last year. The “Digital Economy and Society Index” showed that 99 per cent of Estonian citizens can access all governmental services online. “In times of great change, it is crucial to create an administration that offers sufficient flexibility to keep up with new challenges,” said Kaevats.

mt/pb

Sources and further information:

www.presseportal.de

www.aric-hamburg.de

www.eas.ee