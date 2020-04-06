Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
Vilisto-Gründer v.l.n.r. Christian Brase, Christoph Berger und Lasse Stehnken © Vilisto GmbH
06 April 2020 | Innovation

German Innovation Prize 2020 for Vilisto

Hamburg-based wins EUR 25,000 in prize money

The Hamburg-based start-up Vilisto GmbH has won the German Innovation Prize in the category “Use of Digital Change for Climate and Environment-friendly Innovations” and EUR 25,000 in prize money. The award ceremony was due to take place on Thursday (March 26, 2020), but was cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Federation of German Industry (BDI) and the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) presented the seventh German Innovation Prize for environment and nature conservation in six categories. The award is funded by the ministry’s National Climate Protection Initiative (NKI) and is endowed with EUR 175,000. The winners received their prizes by post. Twenty-two finalists had been nominated from 132 companies, eight research institutes and one public authority.

Virtuelle Preisverleihung
© Vilisto

Smart heat management system

Founded in 2016 by Christoph Berger, Christian Brase and Lasse Stehnken, Vilisto offers digital, self-learning heat management for companies and municipalities. The company’s “Ovis” radiator thermostat has integrated presence detection. Sensors scan light, movement and sound every minute. Based on this information, the Ovis software creates a usage profile of the room and controls the heating accordingly. This daylight/time-dependent control increases lighting comfort considerably. Apart from saving energy, the CO2 consumption is also reduced.
rr/kk/js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.newsroom-iku-innovationspreis.de
www.bmu.de/en
www.vilisto.de
www.hamburg-startups.net

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Prof. Norbert Aust - © Prof. Norbert Aust l Credit Stefan Malzkorn
Hamburg

Norbert Aust elected new president of Chamber of Commerce

© NIT
Sustainability

Rotary Club awards "Green Tech Scholarship"

Energieberg Georgswerder - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Aufwind-Luftbilder.de
Corona Crisis

Hanseatic utility suppliers offering discounts amid corona crisis

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo