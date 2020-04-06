German Innovation Prize 2020 for Vilisto

The Hamburg-based start-up Vilisto GmbH has won the German Innovation Prize in the category “Use of Digital Change for Climate and Environment-friendly Innovations” and EUR 25,000 in prize money. The award ceremony was due to take place on Thursday (March 26, 2020), but was cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Federation of German Industry (BDI) and the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) presented the seventh German Innovation Prize for environment and nature conservation in six categories. The award is funded by the ministry’s National Climate Protection Initiative (NKI) and is endowed with EUR 175,000. The winners received their prizes by post. Twenty-two finalists had been nominated from 132 companies, eight research institutes and one public authority.