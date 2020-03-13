Couch by Couchwest – from a couch into the world

The German delegation including Hamburg Marketing, Hamburg Invest and the private initiative Hamburg Startups, remains undeterred by the cancellation of the 2020 South by Southwest festival. The City of Austin had declared a local disaster effectively cancelling the event. Starting on Friday, March 13, and coinciding with what would have been the start of SXSW 2020, german-innovation.org invites you to join us online under #couchbycouchwest on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin.

This year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) 2020, originally scheduled from March 13-22, 2020 was set to be very special. Representatives from Hamburg, Munich, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Hesse, as well as numerous partners from business, culture, the start-up scene and science had joined the newly founded german-innovation.org network to showcase the work of innovative creatives, founders, companies and scientists in an international setting. The network was excited to share a thoughtfully curated program – put together with a passion for meaningful networking and exchange of knowledge with the SXSW community. The highlight would have been a five-day series of events on innovations. More than 75,000 visitors were expected at the festival.

Video content, digital exchange and networking

Join us on #couchbycouchwest and seize the excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge and network digitally. Meet some of our exciting speakers. Learn more about their background, expertise, stories and future projects. And get some insights on current trends, including thoughts on the impact of Coronavirus. Which effects are already noticeable? These issues are being discussed by the collaborative network on all major social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin. All other members of the worldwide SXSW community are invited to send their own content from the couch and network under the hashtag.

