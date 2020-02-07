Breeze Technologies wins Porsche's idea contest

The Hamburg-based Breeze company has won the Porsche ideas competition on “Mobility for a Better World” and prevailed over seven start-ups to win EUR 8,000 in prize money, coaching and an opportunity to work with the Berlin-based APX accelerator and Porsche Digital. Sensors devised by Breeze gauge the amount of dust, ozone and nitrogen in the air, for instance, on streetlamps.

Real-time maps of air quality

Breeze Technologies was founded in 2017 by Robert Heinecke, CEO, and Sascha Kuntze. An environmental analytics cloud platform gathers real-time data from the sensors as well as external data sources and generates hyperlocal air quality maps. The data can be used to forecast and evaluate air quality trends. “Based on our data, people in the affected regions could be offered free public transport tickets e.g. early in the morning to reduce the emissions in the urban area. Free Park & Ride facilities and motorway bridges could be considered and through traffic could be controlled by a dynamic traffic management system,” said Heinecke.

Making mobility sustainable

The other winners included companies from Germany and abroad. The Berlin-based *Phantasma Labs uses virtual worlds to produce data sets that depict human conduct in borderline situations to improve autonomous driving. The Aachen-based Ducktrain has developed a fully electric, automated logistics system that could make conventional delivery vehicles in cities superfluous. Meanwhile, the Madrid-based “Liight” start-up has developed the RoadEO’s gamify app to promote sustainable behaviour in everyday life. Users receive “Liight” rewards when they use e.g. their bicycles or public transport. Daniela Rathe, Head of Policy and External Relations at Porsche, noted: “As a global company, we have firmly anchored sustainability in our corporate strategy. We have set ourselves comprehensive goals in this area and are working intensively on how we can shape the future of mobility and thus life on our planet.” More than 150 projects from all over the world had entered the competition.

