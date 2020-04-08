Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Hamburg-News-media-it-creative-industries-innovation-future-business
© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Christiane Gundlach
08 April 2020 | Corona Crisis

Aid for artists to preserve Hamburg's cultural diversity

Hamburgische Kulturstiftung's new support fund raises EUR 400,000

The Hamburgische Kulturstiftung and other foundations have raised over EUR 400,000 in donations for artists in Hamburg under the theme of “No shutdown for art”. The funds provide unbureaucratic support for independent young artists struggling to survive the corona crisis.

Focus on independent young artists

The corona crisis is already having a long-term impact on many young freelance artists. “Events have been cancelled”:https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/conventions-events/harry-potter-coming-hamburgs-mehr-theatre/ and the closure of cultural institutions has sent their incomes plunging. “We must break the wave of new infections. This has made far-reaching restrictions on public and cultural life necessary. Clearly, cultural institutions will have to close temporarily and it is a question of how we can support culture in our city at present,” said Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media.

Preserving Hamburg’s cultural diversity

The funds should help preserve the cultural diversity of the Hanseatic city: “Art finds its way, even when people stay at home! In these deeply disturbing times, we need culture more than ever,” said Gesa Engelschall, Managing Director of the Hamburgische Kulturstiftung. Work on allocating the funds is underway. The Rudolf Augstein Foundation, Dorit & Alexander Otto Foundation and the Körber Foundation are among the supporters. Donations to the Hamburgische Kulturstiftung should be marked “Hilfsfonds” and lodged to account no: Hamburgische Kulturstiftung, IBAN: DE24 2012 0000 0052 7570 28.
js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg.de

Hamburgische Kulturstiftung

Hamburger Kulturstiftung (Hamburg Cultural Foundation) was established in 1988 as a foundation under private law. It promotes young artists in the fields of music, theatre, dance, performance, visual arts, literature and film as well as children’s and youth culture. As an intermediary between private sponsors, business and culture, it conducts active fundraising through new benefit events, a circle of friends, project sponsorships and through cooperation with other foundations.
www.kulturstiftung-hh.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Corona-Schutzschirm für Hamburger Clubszene - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Timo Sommer
Coronavirus

EUR 1.5 million protective shield for Hanseatic club scene

© www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/Thies Raetzke
Coronavirus

No shutdown for art as Hamburg's artists gear up

Hamburger Corona Soforthilfe (HCS) - © Stadtratte-iStock (Pressebild IFB)
Coronavirus

Great demand for Hamburg's Corona Emergency Aid

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo