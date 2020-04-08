Aid for artists to preserve Hamburg's cultural diversity

The Hamburgische Kulturstiftung and other foundations have raised over EUR 400,000 in donations for artists in Hamburg under the theme of “No shutdown for art”. The funds provide unbureaucratic support for independent young artists struggling to survive the corona crisis.

Focus on independent young artists

The corona crisis is already having a long-term impact on many young freelance artists. “Events have been cancelled”:https://www.hamburg-news.hamburg/en/conventions-events/harry-potter-coming-hamburgs-mehr-theatre/ and the closure of cultural institutions has sent their incomes plunging. “We must break the wave of new infections. This has made far-reaching restrictions on public and cultural life necessary. Clearly, cultural institutions will have to close temporarily and it is a question of how we can support culture in our city at present,” said Dr. Carsten Brosda, Senator for Culture and Media.

Preserving Hamburg’s cultural diversity

The funds should help preserve the cultural diversity of the Hanseatic city: “Art finds its way, even when people stay at home! In these deeply disturbing times, we need culture more than ever,” said Gesa Engelschall, Managing Director of the Hamburgische Kulturstiftung. Work on allocating the funds is underway. The Rudolf Augstein Foundation, Dorit & Alexander Otto Foundation and the Körber Foundation are among the supporters. Donations to the Hamburgische Kulturstiftung should be marked “Hilfsfonds” and lodged to account no: Hamburgische Kulturstiftung, IBAN: DE24 2012 0000 0052 7570 28.

js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de