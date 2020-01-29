EUR 35 million for science in Hamburg

The Ministry of Science, Research and Equality (BWFG) has approved EUR 1.8 million in funds for 18 new research projects respectively, a press release said Tuesday (January 28, 2020). Around EUR 23.3 million will be available for over three and half years. The funds will allow scientists and research to focus on issues such as the impact of climate change on shoals of fish and urban transports systems. Four new future clusters – so-called “HamburgX projects” – will receive EUR 12 million until 2023 bringing the total amount for 22 research projects to EUR 35.3 million.

Challenges for society

Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality, commented: “The state research funding is an important tool for promoting clusters and potential areas at Hamburg’s universities. I am pleased that the universities have submitted several excellent ideas for projects in the current funding round, which promise answers to pressing issues and challenges in the 21st century such as climate change, urban development, social injustice or medical progress. Society as a whole will benefit from this.” The University of Hamburg, HAW Hamburg, Technical University of Hamburg-Harburg, HafenCity University and the University Medical Center Hamburg Eppendorf have submitted projects for funding. The Helmut Schmidt University and various non-university research institutions are among many project partners.

From diving robots to artificial intelligence

One of the projects focuses on autonomous underwater robots that monitor shoals and is headed by Prof. Dr. Tim Tiedemann, Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science at HAW. Climate change is impacting the habitats of animal populations, and migration and behaviour patterns in turn. Methods, concepts and algorithms for small, autonomous diving robots will be examined as part of the project. Research will also focus on efficient acoustic localisation and communication procedures for improved navigation, control and live reporting. The recorded data will be evaluated by automated machine learning procedures. Another HAW-based project entitled, “Learning-Based Data Analysis – Stochastics, Optimization, Dynamics and Approximation” headed by Prof. Dr. Sarah Hallerberg will benefit from the funding. The project focuses on mathematical aspects of the disciplines amid the rising importance of artificial intelligence as a catalyst of digitalization. Demand is growing for increasingly powerful machine learning methods and a basic understanding of mathematical methods of data analysis is essential.

Solving social issues

The “Care Transformations. Forschungsverbund interdisziplinäre Carearbeitsforschung” (Research Network for Interdisciplinary Care Work Research) at the University of Hamburg will analyse care work in terms of social change and crisis. Prof. Dr. Knut Hinrichs and Prof. Dr. Anne Vogelpohl, Faculty of Economics and Social Sciences, are partners to the project in HAW. Meanwhile, the “Participation – Collaborative and Multimedia” project at HafenCity University examines people’s digital participation and tests whether a mix of presentations can improve decisions in participation processes. Prof. Dr. Roland Greule in the Faculty of Design, Media and Information is partner to the project at HAW.

The “Innovative Airborne Urban Mobility” project at the Technical University of Hamburg-Harburg (TUHH) focuses on modelling future urban transport systems from an urban planning perspective to integrate flying air taxis. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Thomas Netzel, Vice President for Research, Transfer and International Affairs at HAW, said: “The funded projects help find solutions to social problems and have a great transfer potential. They meet our brand core in this way. Apart from gaining individual projects, I am pleased that we will be participating in joint projects across Hamburg.”

js/kk/pb

Sources and further information

www.haw-hamburg.de

www.hamburg.de