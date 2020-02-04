EUR 1.3 million for HIAS fellows

Around ten scholarships at the Hamburg Institute for Advanced Study will be funded by by the Joachim Herz Foundation, the “ZEIT Stiftung Ebelin und Gerd Bucerius” over the next three years. Five to seven fellows, who will work on a topic of their choice for a limited period of time, will join HIAS in autumn 2020.

Tandem partners for visiting scientists

Several high-ranking scientists from Hamburg will serve as tandem partners for them. “Excellent scientists from all over the world will come to Hamburg with the help of the fellowships to deepen their research, network and to initiate social debates. This will bring the idea of a new meeting place in Hamburg to life,” said Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality. The partnerships will form the basis for mutual and innovative research impulses.

Boosting Hamburg as a centre of science

The ZEIT foundation is putting EUR 600,000 towards HIAS while the Joachim Herz foundation is injecting EUR 700,000 until late 2022. This will allow five fellows in the natural sciences and business to stay in Hamburg. “If Hamburg wants to remain economically successful in the 21st century, it must be a centre of science. We want to strengthen Hamburg’s research landscape and promote a closer exchange between science and industry,” said Dr. Henneke Lütgerath, Chairman of the Board at the Joachim-Herz-Stiftung.

Long-term commitment

Both foundations actively promote Hamburg as a centre of research. The “ZEIT Stiftung Ebelin und Gerd Bucerius” has established the Bucerius Law School, one of the leading private law universities in Germany. It also awards scholarships and organizes exchange forums focusing on interdisciplinary and international networking. Since its establishment in 2008, the Joachim Herz Foundation has concentrated on scientific research projects and presents one of Germany’s most important physics prize, the Hamburg Prize for Theoretical Physics.

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de

www.zeit-stiftung.de

www.joachim-herz-stiftung.de