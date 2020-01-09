Ten chefs to dish up during Pottkieker festival

Around 1,700 guests are expected at the Pottkieker cooking festival, the biggest in “northern Germany”, on March 29, 2020. Ten top chefs from the Hamburg Metropolitan Region will give demonstrations to which guests are invited. Visitors to the Rindermarkthalle St. Pauli can choose from a total of 15 courses including drinks. Two-star rated chefs Karlheinz Hauser (Seven Seas/Süllberg Hamburg), Thomas Martin (Jacobs Restaurant/Hotel Louis C. Jacob) and Dirk Luther (Restaurant Meierei Dirk Luther) took part in previous years. The Hamburg-based celebrity chef Cornelia Poletto has been won over for Pottkieker 2020.

In addition to a variety of chefs, two sommeliers will also be joining Pottkieker 2020 including Natalie Lumpp, a jury member of “Grill den Henssler”. Accordingly, each cooking area will offer a wine that is matched to the respective dishes. Local craft beers from the Landgang Brewery, other drinks and desserts are included in the price of the ticket. This year’s event will feature the first ’Chef’s Table’. Martin, Luther, Poletto and Matteo Ferrantino (one star, Restaurant Blanc) will each present an intermediate course unlike their other creations at Pottkieker. Each dish will be prepared live at the table. The new event will be presented by TV chefs Kevin von Holt and Christian Freier, who was awarded “Sommelier of the Year 2018” by the Bertelsmann Restaurant Guide.

First Pottkieker in 2018

“One thing I can promise you – Pottkieker 2020 will not get bigger, but better in detail”, said Jörg Meyer, owner of the Edeka Center in the Rindermarkthalle. Extensive investments have been made in the equipment and personnel in the run-up to the third festival. The partners of Pottkieker will also be presenting their creations e.g. at the HafenCity-based restaurant Coast by East. Visitors can also get to know regional manufacturers and winemakers at the Edeka Center St. Pauli.

