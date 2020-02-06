Next "Mind the Progress" to focus on creativity and digitalisation

This year’s Mind the Progress by Hamburg Kreativgesellschaft gets underway in HafenCity’s Oberhafenquartier from June 12-13, 2020 under the theme of exposing manipulation. This comes against the backdrop of fake news, filter bubble effects, rigged elections, algorithms and digital technologies that control people’s perception and behavior. The question of trust arises amid diverging influences.

Relationship between creativity and digitisation

The digital congress, which will be opened by the sociologist and futurologist Harald Welzer, highlights the relationship between creativity and digitalisation. Welzer has called for a debate on digitalisation and points out: “The issue is not whether technology is stupid or clever, but what social use is made of it.” Digitalisation can foster democracy, but can also have a hostile effect by sending customised information to everybody’s mobile phone.