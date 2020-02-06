Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

CCH Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/F.Scymanska
Wirtschaftswissenschaftlerin Dr. Penny Mealy bei Mind the Progress 2019 in Hamburg © Hamburger Kreativ Gesellschaft/Selim Sudheimer
06 February 2020 | Congress

Next "Mind the Progress" to focus on creativity and digitalisation

Hamburger Kreativgesellschaft's event to highlight manipulation

This year’s Mind the Progress by Hamburg Kreativgesellschaft gets underway in HafenCity’s Oberhafenquartier from June 12-13, 2020 under the theme of exposing manipulation. This comes against the backdrop of fake news, filter bubble effects, rigged elections, algorithms and digital technologies that control people’s perception and behavior. The question of trust arises amid diverging influences.

Relationship between creativity and digitisation

The digital congress, which will be opened by the sociologist and futurologist Harald Welzer, highlights the relationship between creativity and digitalisation. Welzer has called for a debate on digitalisation and points out: “The issue is not whether technology is stupid or clever, but what social use is made of it.” Digitalisation can foster democracy, but can also have a hostile effect by sending customised information to everybody’s mobile phone.

Harald Welzer
Speaker Harald Welzer © Jens Steingässer

Thinking about digital change

The congress targets all those who wish to help shape digital change. It offers food for thought, exchange and networking with interdisciplinary, practical and artistic approaches. Other confirmed speakers include journalist Karolin Schwarz, as well as Martin Fuchs, who is an expert on online political communication, the cultural scientist Michael Seemann and the digital strategist Wilhelm Schmid.
mt/pb

Sources and further information:
www.mindtheprogress.de
www.mindtheprogress.de/tickets
www.kreativgesellschaft.org

