19 March 2020 | Coronavirus

Internorga 2020 cancelled - anniversary fair in 2021

Hamburg Messe und Congress cancels Internorga owing to coronavirus

Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH (HMC) has cancelled Internorga 2020, Europe’s leading trade show for foodservice and hospitality, following extensive consultations with the exhibitor council about the coronavirus pandemic, a press release said Wednesday (March 18, 2020). Exhibitors and visitors cannot plan reliably at present. Internorga was originally scheduled from March 13-2020 and later postponed until June. The next Internorga will be held in 2021.

Difficult predictions

“In view of the increasing spread of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and the impossibility to make any reasonable predictions regarding the future development, our exhibitors, our visitors and we ourselves no longer have a reliable basis for planning this event,” says Bernd Aufderheide, President and CEO, Hamburg Messe und Congress. “As a matter of fairness and prudence we must cancel this trade fair, which we hereby do with great regret.” Cancelling the fair entirely at this time provides all would-be exhibitors with a solid basis for further planning. He added: “Our foremost concern is the health of all parties involved. We are unable to guarantee that even for a make-up event in June.” Hamburg Messe und Congress is now preparing for Internorga 2021 and to ensure the trade fair meets the high quality standards established in the past. The 100th Internorga will be held from March 12-16, 2021.

Internorga

The annual trade fair for the catering and hotel industry brings representatives from the catering trade, hotel industry, bakery and confectionery together to discover the latest trends for the out-of-home market. Internorga offers visitors competitions and keynotes as part of the supporting programme. More information about the trade fair can be found on www.internorga.com.
