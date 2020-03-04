“Harry Potter” coming to Hamburg’s “Mehr! Theatre”

Harry, Ron and Hermine finally vanquished Lord Voldemort – aka “He who must not be named” 19 years ago. The struggle dreamed up by Joanne K. Rowling was drawn out over seven books and eight films and the last novel gave rise to two movies. The heroes in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have grown up and passed the magic wand onto the next generation . The entire magical world is once again in jeopardy. The dead are to be raised in a renewed struggle between good and evil as timelines get crossed.

EUR 42 million invested

Mehr-BB Entertainment GmbH has put up EUR 42 million to stage the magical scenes as authentically as possible. Half has gone into the production itself, and the rest into extensive refurbishment of the Mehr! Theatre in the Großmarkthalle recently. “We have departed from the single space concept in favour of a classical theatre format with side foyers to the left and right,” said Maik Klokow, producer and director of Mehr-BB Entertainment.

Amazing special effects for the magic

However, the capacity of the Mehr! theatre has been halved with seats for only 1,670 fans of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” instead of the usual 3,400. Yet, the atmosphere is likely to be more intimate and the acoustics will be boosted with acoustic panels. “It’s a play after all, and the audience needs to hear every word, whether in the front row or at the back,” Klokow said. Ingenious lighting has been used to retain the magic of the conjuring tricks. “The aim is to surprise and amaze the audience. And that demands extremely precise lighting in combination with a good show lighting concept for special scenes.”

London, New York, San Francisco, Melbourne and now Hamburg!

The public is merciless, as Klokow well knows. Thus, reviews and word-of-mouth will be key to the play’s success. The latest Harry Potter adventure has been a success in London, New York, San Francisco and Melbourne, but Hamburg will be the world’s first foreign language production. In the end, the choice of venue was Berlin or Hamburg. The city on the Elbe scored points for being third-biggest in musicals after New York and London. “Our production is not a musical, but rather a play with music. The large number of tourists visiting Hamburg, who are interested in theatrical productions, has of course made the location attractive for us.”

Hamburg as cultural hotspot

The northern port is increasingly attractive as a cultural destination, and not only among musical-goers. Apart from the Elbphilharmonie, the Reeperbahn Festival is drawing music fans from around the world. And the significance of the Kampnagel Cultural Factory as a venue for productions was recently underlined by up to EUR 60 million in funds from the German government to renovate the centre. Hamburg is providing the same amount in joint financing. And the Altona-based publishers Carlsen have secured the book series, one of most successful of all time for Germany and making Hamburg the Harry Potter city.

Unheard of print runs

More than 36 million Harry Potter books have sold in Germany alone. Global sales easily top more than 500 million copies. The young magician’s adventures have been translated into 80 languages, leading to unheard of initial print runs. The fourth book in the series launched with a print run of one million in 2000 and by the seventh in 2007, that had risen to three million. “The incredible response that we see to new editions, and the intensity the fans show about their favourite themes, which are the centre of attention for many in exchanges on social media, make a great impression on us and are absolutely unique, given that the books have been on the shelves for over 20 years,” said Renate Herre, head of publishing at Carlsen.

Harry Potter magicked its German publishers into success

The publishing house’s coup in landing the Harry Potter contract in the first place was itself magical. “The Harry Potter success has catapulted Carlsen into another league in the briefest space. Not only in terms of turnover, but also in range and staff numbers, we have grown considerably in a very short space of time into the largest children’s and young people’s publisher in the German-speaking region,” Herre noted. When the second and third books in the series were published in 1999, turnover came to 33.6 million Deutschemarks (around EUR 17 million), while by 2018 it had grown to EUR 70.7 million. The workforce has grown from 39 to 130 over 20 Harry Potter years.