Hamburg shortlisted as venue of IAA

The city of Hamburg has been shortlisted to host the International Motor Show (IAA) in 2021. A decision on the host city is expected in the coming weeks, a press release said Thursday (January 30, 2020). The move paves the way for negotiations with the VDA automobile association on the future of the mobility fair – from exhibition to mobility platform. The Hanseatic city has launched around 100 mobility projects in the run-up to the World Congress for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), which it is hosting in October 2021. The cities of Berlin and Munich are also vying to host the IAA.

Hamburg – an ideal venue

Michael Westhagemann, Senator for Economics, Transport and Innovation, said: “The concept envisages a thematic shift away from a pure ‘motor show’ towards a more broadly based ‘mobility platform’. If you look at everything that Hamburg has to offer in terms of mobility already today, we do not need to hide from anyone – quite the opposite. A mobility fair will find exactly the right setting in Hamburg.”

New concept for 2021

Under the VDA’s new concept for the IAA 2021, the trade fair will morph from motor show to mobility platform. The latest vehicles and developments will be on display and the IAA will pitch the association as a platform for talks on mobility issues and include business sectors in the host city at the same time.

js/kk

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de

www.iaa.de

ITS Weltkongress