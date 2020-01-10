Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
CCH Hamburg - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/F.Scymanska
Caravaning Hamburg auch 2020 in der Hansestadt © Hamburg Messe und Congress/Michael Zapf
10 January 2020 | Trade Fair

"Caravaning Hamburg 2020" to become hotspot of camping fans

Trade fair to present innovation, first technology forum and Airstream models

The Hamburg exhibition halls are set to become a hotspot of camping enthusiasts from February 5-9, 2020. This comes amid the ongoing popularity of camping and caravanning and as the number of overnight stays at camping facilities last year in Germany is likely to surpass the 35 million mark. Around 100 exhibitors will present the latest trends in caravans, leisure vehicles, mobile homes as well as tents and accessories.

Renewable energies and mobile satellite systems

The Technology Forum (Hall A4) will feature all kinds of information on retrofitting caravans including digital app controls, mobile satellite systems, air conditioning systems, self-sufficient energy renewable energy supply and digital lift systems for bike carriers. Visitors can also find out about tiny houses and mobile homes. “Caravaning Hamburg 2020” will also show the popular U.S. Airstream caravans for the first time.

One ticket, six fairs

“Caravaning Hamburg” is part of the ’oohh! – Die FreizeitWelten’ underway from February 5-9, 2020 at at Hamburg Messe. One ticket gives visitors daily access to five other trade fairs i.e. “Fotohaven Hamburg”, “Reisen Hamburg”, Kreuzfahrtwelt Hamburg, “Rad Hamburg” and “Autotage Hamburg” .
js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg-messe.de
www.de.statista.com
www.caravaninghamburg.de
www.fotohaven-hamburg.de
www.reisenhamburg.de
www.kreuzfahrtwelt-hamburg.de
www.radhamburg.de
www.autotage-hh.de

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
YOTA startet Veranstaltungen für Ausbildungsinformationen - © Young Talents Hamburg
Education

Young Talents Hamburg to host career guidance events

Pottkieker 2020 - © C. Schmid
Event

Ten chefs to dish up during Pottkieker festival

Hamburger Flughafen - © Michael Penner
Airport

Hamburg Airport looks back on a positive business year

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo