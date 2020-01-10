"Caravaning Hamburg 2020" to become hotspot of camping fans

The Hamburg exhibition halls are set to become a hotspot of camping enthusiasts from February 5-9, 2020. This comes amid the ongoing popularity of camping and caravanning and as the number of overnight stays at camping facilities last year in Germany is likely to surpass the 35 million mark. Around 100 exhibitors will present the latest trends in caravans, leisure vehicles, mobile homes as well as tents and accessories.

Renewable energies and mobile satellite systems

The Technology Forum (Hall A4) will feature all kinds of information on retrofitting caravans including digital app controls, mobile satellite systems, air conditioning systems, self-sufficient energy renewable energy supply and digital lift systems for bike carriers. Visitors can also find out about tiny houses and mobile homes. “Caravaning Hamburg 2020” will also show the popular U.S. Airstream caravans for the first time.

One ticket, six fairs

“Caravaning Hamburg” is part of the ’oohh! – Die FreizeitWelten’ underway from February 5-9, 2020 at at Hamburg Messe. One ticket gives visitors daily access to five other trade fairs i.e. “Fotohaven Hamburg”, “Reisen Hamburg”, Kreuzfahrtwelt Hamburg, “Rad Hamburg” and “Autotage Hamburg” .

js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg-messe.de

www.de.statista.com

www.caravaninghamburg.de

www.fotohaven-hamburg.de

www.reisenhamburg.de

www.kreuzfahrtwelt-hamburg.de

www.radhamburg.de

www.autotage-hh.de