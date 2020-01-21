Hamburg Invest urges start-ups to apply for Hanover Messe

More than 6,000 exhibitors and 200,000 visitors are expected at this year’s Hanover Trade Fair underway from April 20-24, 2020. Then, exhibitors will present their latest technical innovations along the entire value chain. This year, special emphasis will be on start-ups.

Joint FUTURE HAMBURG -themed stand

The city of Hamburg will present Hanseatic companies at a joint stand under the theme of FUTURE HAMBURG in Hall 25 Future Hub. Organised and run by Hamburg Invest, the stand gives start-ups an opportunity to present their companies. Participating start-ups pay EUR 850 each. The offer targets founders with a knowledge or technology-orientated business model. The firms must show proof of concept or prototype, have their headquarters in Hamburg and been on the market for ten years maximum,. The founders receive a comprehensive service package and can participate in the start-up event at the joint stand, which is also open to established companies.

Focus on Industry 4.0

The world’s leading industrial fair will mull the coexistence of man and machine, the risk of online trade for conventional businesses and whether climate-neutral production is a fantasy. This year’s trade fair will be held under the theme of Industrial Transformation and stresses the importance of innovation in the industry. “Regardless of Industry 4.0 solutions, artificial intelligence, robotic exoskeletons or CO2-neutral production – every new technology begins with research and development,” according to the organisers.

Deadline for applications

The infrastructure in Hamburg features key international players in science and industry. “The Hanover Messe is the most important marketplace for industry worldwide. It is not only about selling products, but also about international co-operation in the development of future technologies,” said Dr. Rolf Strittmatter, Managing Director of Hamburg Invest. Interested start-ups have until the deadline of Monday, February 24, 2020 to submit their application. The six best applications will be chosen. An application form can be downloaded here.

