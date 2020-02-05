ADC Festival 2020 to laud "Power of No"

People who say “yes” to everything are often frowned upon. Yet, the same applies to constant “nay” sayers. However, “no” has potential to spark creativity and innovation, according to Dörte Spengler-Ahrens, Vice President of the Art Directors Club for Germany and curator of this year’s ADC Festival. The congress will be held under the theme of The Power of No – For a new Diversity of Thinking from May 12-24, 2020 in Hamburg’s Kampnagel. The organisers aim to counter general positivity, which thrives among young people keen to appear cool and hip. “We see ‘no’ as the start of something new. That will be the common thread running through the entire festival.” The congress on May 14-15, the Open Space EXPO the “Forever Digital” (May 14, 2020) stage as well as the “Career Day” (May 15, 2020) are key parts of the festival. “No” as an inspiration

However, delegates should not expect a congress of “nay” sayers, Spengler-Ahrens assured when unveiling the agenda at the Agentur Mutabor in mid January. She noted: “We have been able to attract personalities who see ‘no’ as a spark of inspiration.” This year’s speakers include Fernando Machado, CCO of Burger King, Oobah Butler, whose “recipe for success is audacity”, Tim Mälzer, chef and entrepreneur, advertising legend Sir John Hegarty (“Do interesting things and interesting things happen to you.”), conductor Kent Nagano and Stefan Sagmeister, whose exhibition Beauty is currently on show at the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe. Changing the school of thought

Professor Michael Braungart, who pioneered the Cradle to Cradle design concept for independent thinking, is among the other speakers. Minimizing the carbon footprint is not the way of thinking in future and Braungart has come out in favour of a rethink – away from efficiency-driven growth towards effective waste ecology. The question is not: “How do I do it right”, but, “What is the right thing to do?” “Nay sayers” must be open to alternatives