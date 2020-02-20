Hamburg Airport expands route network

Albania’s Albawings will start operating flights from Hamburg Airport to Tirana thee times per week from March 29, 2020. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines is increasing its weekly seat capacity to Istanbul by almost 20 per cent to meet rising demand and will operate up to five daily flights, the airline said.

New sun holiday destination

Located in west Albania, Tirana is the ideal starting point for a trip to the Albanian coast, stretching along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. Compared to well developed tourist destinations in neighbouring countries, Albania’s seaside resorts are an insider tip for sun lovers with long beaches, clear water and a Mediterranean climate.

Founded in 2015, Albawings is headquartered at Tirana Airport and serves ten destinations in three countries. “We warmly welcome Albawings to Hamburg Airport,” said Dr. Joergen Kearsley, Director Aviation Marketing at Hamburg Airport. “The new route means that our passengers now have a direct connection to Albania and our network is growing with another southern European capital. I am thrilled to see the choice for our passengers growing even more.”

Up to five daily flights to Istanbul

Turkish Airlines has been firmly linked to the Hanseatic city for 36 years. The airline’s first flight between Hamburg and Istanbul took to the skies in 1984. It operates Airbus A330s and Airbus A321 aircraft on the route. The Turkish Airlines fleet consists of more than 330 aircraft, most of which were manufactured at the Airbus factory in Hamburg-Finkenwerder. Turkish Airlines has ordered 92 new A321neo aircraft 14 of which have already been integrated into the fleet.

js/sb/pb

Sources and further information:

Pressemitteilung Hamburg Airport l Albawings

Pressemitteilung Hamburg Airport l Turkish Airlines