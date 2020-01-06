Hamburg Airport adds new destinations from March

The Italian airline Alitalia will operate a daily flight from Hamburg to Milan Linate from March 29, 2020 while airBaltic will operate a flight to Tallinn four times a week and a connection to Vilnius three times a week giving passengers even more destinations. The Latvian airline will operate the quieter Airbus A220-300, which consumes less fuel and has lower emissions, on the route.

New Airline

Commenting on the new destinations, Michael Eggenschwiler, CEO of Hamburg Airport, termed the additions “profitable” and noted: “Alitalia is connecting Milan Linate Airport directly with Hamburg for the first time. Its location near the centre is a win and increases the variety in our route network and the choice for our passengers.” Alitalia has offered only charter flights to connect up with cruises from Hamburg Airport so far.