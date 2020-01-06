Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

German English
Search
Titel Luftfahrt
airBaltic Airline © Michael Penner
06 January 2020 | International

Hamburg Airport adds new destinations from March

Alitalia to operate Hamburg-Milan flight - airBaltic resumes Tallinn and Vilnius routes

The Italian airline Alitalia will operate a daily flight from Hamburg to Milan Linate from March 29, 2020 while airBaltic will operate a flight to Tallinn four times a week and a connection to Vilnius three times a week giving passengers even more destinations. The Latvian airline will operate the quieter Airbus A220-300, which consumes less fuel and has lower emissions, on the route.

New Airline

Commenting on the new destinations, Michael Eggenschwiler, CEO of Hamburg Airport, termed the additions “profitable” and noted: “Alitalia is connecting Milan Linate Airport directly with Hamburg for the first time. Its location near the centre is a win and increases the variety in our route network and the choice for our passengers.” Alitalia has offered only charter flights to connect up with cruises from Hamburg Airport so far.

Alitalia Airline
© Alitalia

Baltic destinations

Both Tallinn and Vilnius have not been served directly from Hamburg Airport for several years. Airbaltic is focusing increasingly on Hamburg and offering passengers connections to all the capitals of the Baltic states. “As we continue to grow, we aim to provide the best connectivity to and from all Baltic capitals. When deciding which routes to take from the Baltic capitals, we always look first at the most popular destinations among local passengers”, said Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic.
js/kk/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg-airport.de
www.hamburg-airport.de
www.airbaltic.com
www.alitalia.com

More articles

  • There are no older articles in this category.
  • There are no newer articles in this category.
Hotel Ninetynine - © CHG/Jens Schwarck
Hotel Sector

Several hotel projects planned in Hamburg this year

Hamburg bekommt Studium der Hebammenwissenschaft - © Pixabay/RitaE
Science

Hamburg introduces midwifery as a university course

Der StartGreen Award prämiert nachhaltige Startups - © www.mediaserver.hamburg.de/DoubleVision - doublevision.me
Sustainability

More and more start-ups keen to save the world

About | Contact | Imprint | Privacy

OK
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on our website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
hh_logo