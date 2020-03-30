Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Watch video tutorial to apply for "Corona Emergency Aid"

The Hamburgische Invesitions- und Förderbank Hamburg (IFB)’s website contains a video by Hamburg Invest that offers a step-by-step guide to applying for “Corona Emergency Aid” in Hamburg. The website also gives an overview of the required details and the application process.

The senate’s Corona Emergency Aid for SMEs and self-employed people hit by the corona crisis has been online since Monday (March 30, 2020). Funded by the state and federal government, the programme provides companies and institutions with grants to bridge liquidity.
