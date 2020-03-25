Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Hamburg News: Trade and Finance. High-class shopping area in the city centre shown.
Support for companies amid coronavirus © © Unsplash/Jim Reardan
25 March 2020 | Services

Support for companies amid coronavirus

Hotlines and e-mail addresses to answer queries

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Hamburg hard with severe restrictions on public life. A rising number of companies are faced with tough questions like how to remain solvent, how to deal with employees, short-time work and what duty of care do as an entrepreneur. The Ministry of Economics and others has set up hotlines and e-mail addresses for diverse sectors to answer these queries. They can be contacted from Monday to Friday about possible subsidies, offers of assistance and short-time work. The ministry is supplementing the general hotlines 040 42841 1497 as well as 040 42841 1648 with industry-specific contacts listed in box below. Multilingual assistance is provided wherever possible.
js/pb

Sources and further information:
www.hamburg.de

Sector-specific contacts

Industry:
040 – 428 41-3637 & unternehmenshilfen.industrie@bwvi.hamburg.de
 
Port, shipping and logistics:
040 – 428 41-3512 & unternehmenshilfen.logistik@bwvi.hamburg.de
 
Retail:
040 – 428 41-1648 & unternehmenshilfen.einzelhandel@bwvi.hamburg.de
 
SMEs:
040 – 428 41-1497 & unternehmenshilfen.kmu@hamburg.de
 
Hotel, catering and tourism:
040 – 428 41-1367 & unternehmenshilfen.tourismus@bwvi.hamburg.de
 
Agriculture:
040 – 428 41-3542 & unternehmenshilfen.agrar@bwvi.hamburg.de

General points of contact for companies:

Chamber of Commerce Hamburg/Handelskammer Hamburg
Hotline for founders: 040 36138-128  und Service-Center: 040 36138138
www.hk24.de

IFB Hamburg
040 248 46 533  &  foerderlotsen@ifbhh.de
www.ifbhh.de

Bürgergemeinschaft Hamburg
040 611 700 100
www.bg-hamburg.de

KfW
0800 539 9001
www.kfw.de

German Federal Labour Office/Bundesagentur für Arbeit
0800 45555 20
www.arbeitsagentur.de

Chamber of Crafts/Handwerkskammer
040 359050
www.hwk-hamburg.de

Kreativgesellschaft
040 879798628
www.kreativgesellschaft.org

Consulting for self-employed
040 43216949 
www.firmenhilfe.org

