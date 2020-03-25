Support for companies amid coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Hamburg hard with severe restrictions on public life. A rising number of companies are faced with tough questions like how to remain solvent, how to deal with employees, short-time work and what duty of care do as an entrepreneur. The Ministry of Economics and others has set up hotlines and e-mail addresses for diverse sectors to answer these queries. They can be contacted from Monday to Friday about possible subsidies, offers of assistance and short-time work. The ministry is supplementing the general hotlines 040 42841 1497 as well as 040 42841 1648 with industry-specific contacts listed in box below. Multilingual assistance is provided wherever possible.

js/pb

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg.de