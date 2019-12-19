Shopping without a guilty conscience

Violence is not their thing. Natalie Richter and Mar Navajas Garcia, the founders of Terrorists of Beauty, see their provocative company name as a kind of communication strategy: “We do not identify with terrorism, but understand the term as a metaphor for our actions,” said Richter. Their aim is to initiate genuine and radical change in thinking, away from overconsumption and towards greater sustainability.

Soap for battling overconsumption and plastic

About a year ago, the duo banned plastic from their bathrooms. Four bars of handmade soap based on traditional recipes and suitable for hair, body and face replace the row of shampoos, shower gels and facial cleansers on their bathroom shelves. The idea matured in their flat shared with others involved in start-ups. “We are all freelancers, founders or are planning a start-up,” said Richter. “Mar moved in in summer 2018 and was looking for a start-up idea. At the time, we were concerned about overconsumption and plastics, and we tried out a range of sustainable products.” Yet, none of them proved convincing. Eventually, Richter and Navajas Garcia decided to launch their own start-up.

Luxury of reduction

From the very beginning, however, the founders have set their sights higher and not simply on a sustainable product. “Our goal is to bring about social change, a rethink on the part of consumers and within corporations,” Richter stressed. The start-up opposes the dictates of the beauty industry and associated animal experiments, chemical ingredients or microplastics. The duo behind “Terrorists of Beauty” are instead advocates of individual natural beauty that does not need much to shine through. The “current type of spiraling consumption simply cannot last,” said Richter and comes out in favour of reduction as a luxury. She pointed out: “We want to convince people to opt for a few, high-quality and therefore high-priced products rather than a large number of cheaper ones.” The hope is that such a business model proves viable for large corporations as well.

Trade sector showing interest