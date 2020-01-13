Visable notches up record EUR 52 million in turnover

Visable GmbH, the operator of the B2B websites Wer liefert was and Europages, earned a record EUR 55 million in turnover and achieved growth of around 10 per cent in 2019, the company said Tuesday (January 7, 2020). Visable was created last May in response to the challenges of internationalisation and digitalisation in the B2B sector. The Hamburg-based company plans to expand to Britain in 2020 and to push its own technologies.

Over 75, 000 daily enquiries

Last year, “Wer liefert was” had over 75,000 daily queries via the country domains wlw.de, wlw.at and wlw.ch as well as Europages with over 68 million searches annually and were the most frequently used B2B platforms in Europe. The company had enquiries from 218 countries with the most remote stemming from the Pacific islands of Palau and Tuvalu, Greenland and the Vatican City. The most sought-after categories included mechanical engineering and automotive (wlw) as well as cosmetics and food (Europages).

British market entry and developing technology

A total of 75 employees were hired bringing its workforce in Hamburg, Berlin and Paris to over 380. The Berlin branch, which emerged from the acquisition of the start-up gebraucht.de, has increased the number of employees significantly. The company plans huge investments in both the “Wer liefert was” and Europages platforms and to enter the British market to ensure a continued rise in sales this year. “The market in the United Kingdom has enormous potential for us. After Germany, the UK is the second largest economy in Europe. We want to tap into this market,” said Peter F. Schmid, CEO of Visable. A “high single-digit million figure” will be invested mainly in building up development teams to improve the search function, he added.

Over 3.6 million registered companies

The two B2B marketplaces reach over 3.7 million monthly B2B buyers, who are looking for detailed company and product information. More than 3.6 million companies are registered on both platforms, according to Visable.

sb/pb

Sources and further information:

www.visable.com/en