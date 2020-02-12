Otto Group focusing on technological innovations

The Otto Group will close the 2019/2020 fiscal year ending February 29, 2020 with global online revenues of around EUR 8.1 billion over EUR 7.7 billion in the 2018/2019 fiscal year, according to preliminary forecasts. The retail and services group generated revenues of approximately EUR 5.6 billion over EUR 5.3 billion in the previous year on the German e-commerce market. Revenues at focus companies including OTTO, Crate&Barrel, Bonprix, the Witt Group, About You, and the Mytoys Grou increased around 11 per cent over 2018/2019 and is further indication that the focused growth strategy adopted by the Otto Group is paying off, particularly in online retail. Dr. Hanna Huber, Group Vice President Technology Strategy and Governance, announced plans Monday (February 10, 2020), to expand the group-wide tech strategy.

Switch to fully digitalised trading and services group

Sebastian Klauke, Member of the Otto Group Executive Board, E-Commerce, Technology, Business Intelligence and Corporate Ventures, said: “This very healthy e-commerce growth at our focus companies shows we are on the right track and that our efforts are paying off. The technological challenges and demands on us as a retailer are major – and will stay that way. Considering this, our sustained growth in the face of fierce competition makes me optimistic about our future.“