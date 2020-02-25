Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Alexander Birken, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Otto Group © Otto-Pressebild
25 February 2020 | Sustainability

Otto to become climate neutral by 2030

Otto to save CO2 rather than offsetting carbon footprint

The Otto Group is aiming to become climate-neutral by 2030 at all its sites and in terms of transport and employee mobility as well as external computing centres and cloud services, a press release said Tuesday (February 18,2020). This comes after a recent announcement that the group is on course to reach its goal of saving 50 per cent of CO2 emissions by 2020. In 1986 Michael Otto, Chairman of the Otto Group’s Supervisory Board, declared environmental protection an official corporate goal.

Saving and reducing CO2 versus compensation

“Our actions consistently follow the principle of ‘avoid – reduce – compensate’. From a climate protection and cost perspective we always see carbon offsetting as the last resort in achieving our sustainability goals,” said Alexander Birken, CEO and Chairman of the Otto Group Executive Board. The Otto Group will roll out a new *Corporate Responsibility” (CR) strategy with specific measures for reducing CO2 emissions from 2021.

Otto Group will vermehrt auf erneuerbare Energien setzen
Production of eco electricity © Otto-Pressebild

The group is stepping up CO2 reduction measures its own sites by expanding renewable energies including photovoltaic and solar systems and raising energy efficiency through combined heat and power plants as well as modern lighting and building climate-control technologies. The Otto Group will switch to totally environment-friendly energy at all its German and international sites where this is available. High-quality, certified green energy already accounts for up to 40 per cent of group sites’ overall power consumption.

Electric mobility on the “last mile

The plans foresee reduced use of air freight and a systematic shift to more climate-friendly means of transport. The group will ramp up its use of electromobility on “last mile” deliveries to reduce its transport-related carbon footprint. Hermes, for instance, is applying an “Urban Blue” strategy for emission-free goods delivery including returns in the inner-city areas of Germany’s 80 largest cities by 2025. Intelligent transport and route-planning software are set to raise logistics and delivery-process efficiency, for instance, by analysing parcel-delivery flows and optimising transport routes, as well as responding better to current traffic situations and congestion.

Mitarbeiterinitiative „Good Community“

As part of the new CR Strategy, the Otto Group will integrate its employees more systematically and holistically in its measures, as they are key multipliers of sustainable business. The “Good Community”, initiated by group employees, in which they contribute and implement their own sustainability ideas, is an outstanding example. Their ideas range from self-developed apps for saving food, car-sharing opportunities to the joint organisation of sustainability events.
sb/pb

Otto Group

Founded in Hamburg in 1949, the Otto Group is now a globally active retail and services group with around 52,560 employees in 30 major company groups and does business in over 30 countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. Its business activities are grouped into three segments: Multichannel Retail, Financial Services, and Service. In the 2018/19 financial year (to February 28, 2020), the Otto Group generated revenues of EUR 13.4 billion. The Otto Group is one of the world’s largest online retailers with online revenues of approximately EUR 7.7 billion. The group includes the fashion technology start-up About You, Hamburg’s first unicorn, and its own company-builder Otto Group Digital Solutions.

