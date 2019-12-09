North Germans' Xmas gifts

Residents of Hamburg plan to spend an average of EUR 474 on Christmas gifts this year. Around 83 per cent of 23 to 38-year-olds want to order most gifts online similar to 67 per cent of 39-54 age group. But shops in the city remain popular. Shopping facilities are the most important feature of an attractive city centre for some 63 per cent of Germans. Hamburg leads the ranking of the most attractive city centres followed by Berlin and Munich, according to the Cima.Monitor 2019. Over half of all those surveyed purchase gifts from specialist retailers, the FOM Christmas Survey 2019 has found.

Recommendations – most important sources of information

“Advice and quality” including good service, hints in specialist shops or exchange options are particularly important for 65 per cent of Hamburg’s residents. For more than half of those surveyed (53 per cent), quick price comparisons and free delivery are particularly important when it comes to online shopping. Personal recommendations from friends and acquaintances are considered the most important sources of information when buying gifts (62 per cent), well ahead of social media (25 per cent).

Vouchers

Every second person in Hamburg gifts vouchers on Christmas Eve (50 per cent), followed closely by concert and theatre tickets (49 per cent) and cosmetics (47 per cents). Books and jewellery are also popular gifts. While sustainability i.e. environment-friendly materials, recyclable products, etc. is gaining importance, it remains secondary. The so-called boomer generation, 53 to 73-years, purchases more sustainably (30 per cent) than all other generations, the survey found. The FOM University of Economics & Management surveyed around 62,000 men and women aged 12 and over across Germany including nearly 3,100 people in Hamburg.

Retail in north expects increased turnover

Retail in Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is expecting a 3 per cent increase in Christmas sales over 2018. The Handelsverband Nord (HV Nord) expects revenues of EUR 8.4 billion for the last two months of 2019. Christmas business is considered the period with the strongest turnover in retail. Stationary trade earns almost 20 per cent, the online trade a good quarter of its annual turnover in November and December. “Smaller companies are not so optimistic about the Christmas business and we also expect a further shift in sales in favour of online trade,” said Dierk Böckenholt, Managing Director of Handelsverband Nord. According to the business and employers’ association, around EUR 1.2 billion will be spent on the internet during the Christmas season in Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

