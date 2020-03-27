North German metal and electrical industry agree tariff package

Collective bargaining partners in north Germany’s metal and electrical industry agreed Monday (March 23, 2020) on a package of tariffs to fight the corona crisis. Under the agreement, the previous collective agreement will remain in place until the end of 2020 without any pay increases. Collective bargaining instruments will be created to absorb social hardship including funds for companies and solutions for under-utilisation. The members of the employers’ association Nordmetall are to expected to approve the package by March 27, 2020.

Ability of companies and employees to act

The package foresees company funding options with up to EUR 350 per full-time employee to support short-time work. Other measures include agreements to deal with childcare difficulties, under-utilisation and job losses. The package should give companies and employees enough flexibility to react appropriately to the crisis: “Employers and trade unions here on the coast agree that companies must prioritise the restoration of supply chains, recouping production losses and compensating for losses as far as possible,” said Lena Ströbele, chief wage negotiator at Nordmetall.

Temporary suspension of digitalisation drive

Talks on driving digitalisation across the industry “have been suspended until further notice”, she added, but will be resumed as soon as the crisis has subsided and companies have regained normalcy. New night work bonuses agreed in late January have beensuspended until September because of the corona crisis.

