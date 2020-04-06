Norbert Aust elected new president of Chamber of Commerce

The plenary of Hamburg’s Chamber of Commerce elected Norbert Aust as its new president during the session on Friday (April 3, 2020) by 57 to 51 votes. Prof. Aust was was the sole candidate for the legislative period 2020 to 2024. The economic impact of the corona crisis and the chamber’s relief measures topped the agenda of the ensuing discussions.

Aust: “Act quickly and decisively”

Aust noted: “We must now act swiftly and decisively so that the interests of Hamburg’s economy are met in the best possible way in these difficult times and so that we can lead the companies out of this crisis together.” Aust, a former theatre manager and hotelier, will represent Hamburg’s economy externally and towards the senate over the next four years. Members of the plenum came out in favour of a so-called “Economy helps the Economy” package for SMEs that are at risk of being engulfed by the crisis. A package of economic measures called “Ways out of the Corona Crisis” is to be developed for the period after the pandemic.

sb/pb

