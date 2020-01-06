More and more start-ups keen to save the world

An idea can gain momentum when someone like Greta Thunberg is behind it. Just a year after beginning her school strike for climate protection, her protest has swelled to become the global movement Fridays for Future. In 2019, “climate protection” became a top priority for large parts of the population. Thunberg, a Swedish national, was awarded the Alternative Nobel Prize for her commitment and was recently named Person of the Year 2019 by Time magazine. Viva con Agua Thunberg has set an inspiring example of what just one individual can achieve. More and more Hamburg-based, like-minded start-ups are coming up with sustainable business ideas while others are joining forces to improve the general standard of living. The international Viva con Agua, for instance, has been striving for safe access to clean drinking water and basic sanitation since 2006. Every penny spent on a bottle of Viva con Agua mineral water goes towards the non-profit organization’s relief work. Founded by FC Sankt Pauli, Viva con Agua now has 10,000 volunteers and projects like WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) have improved living conditions for some 3 million people worldwide. Clever ideas for reducing rubbish heaps

The Hamburg-based Bracenet start-up has set itself the goal of freeing the oceans from ghost nets. Discarded or deliberately sunken fishing nets play a huge role in filling up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Bracenet and its international partners collect and clean the nets and then prepare them for recycling. The high-quality nylon fibre becomes the basic component of swimwear or carpets. The Precious Plastic Hamburg team is generating raw materials from plastic waste in Hamburg and turns the rubbish into bookends, buckets, bowls or coasters. Another Hanseatic start-up “Bio-Lutions” specialises in packaging and disposable tableware made from agricultural waste – as an alternative to plastic. Bridge builder: Recyclehero and IFB