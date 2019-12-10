Lots of common ground between Hamburg and Sweden

“Hej och välkomna, come in and help yourselves,” says Sara Johansson and points to Glögg and Kanelbullar i.e. Swedish cinnamon buns. The Hamburg-born Swedish woman embodies the Scandinavian lifestyle like no other. “Hamburg and Sweden have a lot in common,” she says. Thus, the relocation of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce from Düsseldorf to Hamburg, which opens its new headquarters in Hammerbrook on Thursday (December 12, 2019) is a logical step for the entrepreneur. Johansson is the Managing Director of the Hamburg-based Baumgartner & Co. consultancy. Sweden’s first agile community Johansson likes to talk about Ängelholm, a small community in southern Sweden, during her transformation workshops. “It has achieved something outstanding with around 3,300 employees. Ängelholm is Sweden’s first agile community. The place has won several awards for the best customer service and noticeably increased employer attractiveness. Its process-orientated structure is entirely new and could become a benchmark for Germany’s public sector.”

Close ties between Hamburg and Sweden The Swedish and north German economies have traditional close links. Around 1,000 companies across Hamburg do foreign trade with Sweden, and around 110 Swedish companies have branches in the Hanseatic city including many German headquarters. Sweden is hugely important for port traffic and ranks fourth among the Port of Hamburg’s top ten trading partners. “Hamburg and Sweden have had close links since the days of the Hanseatic League,” said Ingo Egloff, Chairman of Hafen Hamburg Marketing e. V. Swedish start-up using AI to measure diversity Matilda Kong, co-founder of the Swedish media start-up Ceretai based in Hamburg launched in early 2018 with the idea of building an automated tool for detecting norms and stereotypes in popular culture. “What our company does is to measure diversity and equality in media Content. We can do a full-scale diversity analysis of any video content. We worked with BBC, Tagesschau, and NDR for example”, Matilda said. Hamburg Invest had helped Ceretai to establish itself and the start-up was also backed by the IFB’s Innovation Starter Program InnoRampUp.