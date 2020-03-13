Kreditech announces rebranding to Monedo

The Hamburg-based online direct lender Kreditech is rebranding to Monedo and is eyeing further growth in the Indian, Polish, Russian and Spanish near-prime lending markets, David Chan, CEO of Monedo , announced Tuesday (March 10, 2020). The company is on course to achieve a positive Adjusted Operating Cash Flow in the fourth quarter of 2020, while delivering revenues of EUR 43 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

The rebrand and improved financial position follows 24 months of strategic refocus at Monedo, which included the appointment of a new Chairman, Chief Executive, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer. During the period, the company raised more than EUR 45 million, led by leading tech investors HPE Growth and Runa Capital.

Target of EUR 1 billion by 2025

Chan noted: “Over the past two years, we have been working tirelessly to put the new strategy in place. The name change marks the next stage in the fundamental transformation we have been undergoing, as the company moves from a start-up to scale-up fintech. Throughout 2019, we have been focused on successfully transitioning the company back to growth.” The company has a global target market of approximately EUR 300 billion in consumer credit issuance and it aims to reach EUR 1 billion in revenue by 2025, which will be driven by growth in existing markets where Monedo is present, as well as expansion into new regions, he added.

Strategic realignment

Founded in 2012 by Alexander Graubner-Müller and Sebastian Diemer, the company combines market-leading tech capabilities and data science, with sound insight into consumer borrowing needs and extensive experience in Point-of-Sale (POS) and e-commerce partnerships. It focuses on online lending to customers in the near-prime segment. Instalment loans – the key product – currently constitutes as much as two-thirds of its global portfolio. The business model initially consisted of determining creditworthiness using algorithms that were fed by customer traces on the internet (including big data from social media). In 2016, KMG and H2 Ventures rated the scoring company one of the top 50 financial start-ups worldwide. The fintech had recently made headlines with large financing rounds and extensive losses.

Monedo employs more than 350 people from over 40 nations across seven countries and is developing its technology in teams across Germany, Poland and Thailand. Monedo lends to customers in India, Poland, Russia and Spain and operates a service centre in Romania.

