Chamber of Commerce survey on corona crisis

A survey of 4,500 companies in Bremen, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein has found that 92 per cent of interviewees are already feeling the negative impact of the corona crisis on their business. The results of the survey conducted by North German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (IHKs) are in line with the national trend.

Imminent insolvency

Around three-quarters of companies expect sales to drop more than 10 per cent in 2020. Almost half of companies expect a partial or complete halt to business activity. Some 40 per cent of North German companies are suffering from liquidity shortfalls, which is threatening the existence of several companies. Almost one in five companies cited an acute risk of insolvency.

Urgent need of financial aid

More than one in three companies is expecting staff reductions. The need for emergency aid is highly important for three quarters of the companies surveyed. “We hope that the stabilizing measures such as the short-time work allowance and other rapid, unbureaucratic corporate aid will continue to have a positive effect. The demand and and drama are substantial,” said Janina Marahrens-Hashagen, Chair of the Northern Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “We would like to see more closely co-ordinated measures in the North German states during the next phases. A co-ordinated strategy for lowering the restrictions and a strong, joint economic stimulus programme for the entire North German business region are needed as soon as the situation allows,” she added.

