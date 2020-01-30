Hamburg Messe und Congress expecting record turnover in 2020

Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH (HMC) can look back on a successful year 2019 with 73 events, 696,749 visitors, annual turnover of EUR 67.3 million euros, two new trade fair debuts and the highly-acclaimed Rotary International Convention with many visitors, a press release said Wednesday (January 29, 2020). The Internorga trade fair proved the largest single event with 1,300 exhibitors from 25 nations and around 96,000 visitors. The company is expecting turnover of EUR 114 million in 2020, HMC added.

Core business growth

“Apart from seven trade shows organized by HMC internally, we were able to attract 36 guest events plus 30 events that had to be moved to the exhibition facilities because of the temporary closure of the CCH (Congress Center Hamburg). All in all, that is a new record. We are expecting around 60 events and sales of EUR 114 million in 2020 making for a new record,” said Bernd Aufderheide, Chairman of the HMC Management Board. Last year, HMC-managed events generated revenues of EUR 27.2 million while guest events generated EUR 18.5 million, which corresponds to growth of 5 to 6 per cent respectively over 2017. HMC’s total sales revenues came to EUR 67.3 million with an operating income of EUR 700,000 and an annual result of EUR 28.9 million minus after deducting the costs of leased venues, depreciation and interest. A total of EUR 3.3 million was invested in upgrade construction projects.

Rotary International Convention – visitor magnet

The general event statistics are slightly atypical as 30 events normally held at the CCH moved to the exhibition halls because of the ongoing refurbishment of CCH. This led to a new occupancy record for the fourth consecutive year with 1,246,036 gross square metres occupied in total. The number of visitors and delegates increased by around 28,000 over 2017 to 696,749 people. Delegates at the 110th Rotary International Convention accounted for the largest share of visitors. The convention attracted members of 3,605 Rotary clubs from 170 countries to Hamburg. The city’s tourism industry recorded a total of EUR 24 million in additional revenues thanks to this event.

International activities

The HMC international department accompanied a total of 468 German exhibitors to 20 events in 12 different countries last year. The exhibitions focused mainly on oil and gas, shipbuilding and marine technology as well as medical science and technology. A HMC team also organized and managed the German pavilion at the Horticultural EXPO 2019 near Beijing marking HMC’s sixth attendance there.

60 events in 2020

This year, around 60 events including 12 HMC-managed events are to be held. A combined leisure and tourism format consisting of six individual exhibitions with the common motto “oohh! Die FreizeitWelten der Hamburg Messe” will start on February 5. The photography trade show FOTOHAVEN HAMBURG, one of the six, has been expanded significantly. All six trade shows can be accessed with a single ticket. Another major public exhibition following in April is the equestrian event HansePferd, which features more than 450 live demonstrations and lectures covering a broad spectrum of topics from ethical husbandry to healthy feeding and much more. Nearly a dozen CCH events will get underway in the exhibition halls before the reopened CCH – Congress Center Hamburg hosts its first convention, the World Congress of Endourology, in late August.

Sources and further information:

www.hamburg-messe.de/en/