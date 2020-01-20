Press Downloads Newsletter RSS

Hamburg News: Trade and Finance. High-class shopping area in the city centre shown.
Wirtschaftsgipfel EuroMinds 2020 in Hamburg © Sören Bauer Events GmbH
20 January 2020 | Commerce

Hamburg to host first "EuroMinds" summit

Economic summit under theme of "Future of Europe" to be held Bucerius Law School

The Bucerius Law School will host the first EuroMinds summit in Hamburg from January 31 to February 1, 2020. The focus will be on the world of tomorrow, who will shape the future and what kind of future we actually want. The expected delegates included business experts, scientists, politicians, media representatives, celebrities and citizens.

Mobility, environmental protection and education

Emphasis is on mobility concepts for big cities, the public and values in digital Europe, medicine, technology, climate and environmental protection, work, education, commerce and finance. “Hamburg is one of the strongest economic regions in Europe,” said Dr. Peter Tschentscher, Mayor of Hamburg and patron of EuroMinds: “ We can make better progress on important future topics such as digitalisation or climate protection, if we take the path together with our partners in Europe.”

Günther Oettinger and Peter Maffay among speakers

Around 50 speakers will provide impulses for discussions with around 1,000 participants. The speakers include Tschentscher and Katharina Fegebank, Senator for Science, Research and Equality, Lars Klingbeil, Secretary General of Germany’s SPD party as well as and the CDU politicians Günther Oettinger and Elmar Brok. The rock star, Peter Maffay, and the former world champion boxer Henry Maske, and the philosopher Julian Nida-Rümelin are among the expected speakers. EuroMinds 2020 is being organized by Sören Bauer Events in co-operation with FOCUS magazine.
Sources and further information:
www.eurominds.de
www.law-school.de
www.soerenbauer.com

